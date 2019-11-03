Lytle, Terry W. May 12, 1950 - October 30, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ruth Lytle. Survived by his son, Kevin Lytle, Sr; and daughterinlaw, Theresa Lytle; brother, Robert Lytle; grandchildren, Kevin Lytle, Jr., Nick O'Connell, and Alyssa Goos; great grandchildren, Grayson and Talon; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends GATHERING OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY Saturday, November 16, from 1-4pm with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 3pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

