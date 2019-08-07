Lypaczewski, Chris P. Eng. June 28, 1954 - August 4, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Lypaczewski. Chris was born in Montreal on June 28, 1954 and died peacefully after a short battle with brain cancer at Methodist Hospital in Omaha on August 4, 2019. Left to mourn is his beloved wife of thirty-one years, Gina (Ricci). He will be greatly missed by his son, Nicholas; his daughter, Angela (Keith Costello); his granddaughter, Grace; his mother, Mary; sisters, Mary (Gary Kielo) and Claire (Dan Mallette); brother, Paul (Carole Moore); nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Some are fortunate to heed their calling in life, and for Chris that was civil engineering thanks to the influence of his late father, Felix Lypaczewski. He was a longtime, dedicated employee of Kiewit both in Canada and the United States. Chris was a very good man who loved his family dearly and worked hard to provide for them. Family will receive friends Friday, August 9th, 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 10th, 10am Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Engineers Without Borders- USA or Engineers Without Borders-Canada. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.