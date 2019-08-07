Lypaczewski, Chris P. Eng.

Lypaczewski, Chris P. Eng. June 28, 1954 - August 4, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Lypaczewski. Chris was born in Montreal on June 28, 1954 and died peacefully after a short battle with brain cancer at Methodist Hospital in Omaha on August 4, 2019. Left to mourn is his beloved wife of thirty-one years, Gina (Ricci). He will be greatly missed by his son, Nicholas; his daughter, Angela (Keith Costello); his granddaughter, Grace; his mother, Mary; sisters, Mary (Gary Kielo) and Claire (Dan Mallette); brother, Paul (Carole Moore); nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Some are fortunate to heed their calling in life, and for Chris that was civil engineering thanks to the influence of his late father, Felix Lypaczewski. He was a longtime, dedicated employee of Kiewit both in Canada and the United States. Chris was a very good man who loved his family dearly and worked hard to provide for them. Family will receive friends Friday, August 9th, 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 10th, 10am Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Engineers Without Borders- USA or Engineers Without Borders-Canada. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

