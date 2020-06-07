Lyons, Wesley E. June 6, 1941 - June 4, 2020 Survived by wife of 59 years, Kathryn; daughter, Kelly (Todd) Enck; daughter-in-law, Lynne Lyons; grandchildren, Josh (Lauranne) Lyons, Stephanie Lyons, and Madison Enck; many other relatives and friends CELEBRATION of Wesley's Life: Tuesday, June 9, at 10am at Braman Mortuary Southwest. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, St Edward, NE. For a complete obituary, live webcast, and more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

