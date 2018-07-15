Lynn, Catherine Ann "Cathy" Apr 20, 1943 - Jul 12, 2018 Age 75 years of Omaha. Survived by husband of 53 years, Stuart C. Lynn; sons, Matthew Lynn and wife, Kim, Brian Lynn; 4 grandchildren; many friends. VISITATION Wednesday, July 18, 2018 from 5-8pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

