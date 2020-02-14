Lynn, Barbara September 17, 1945 - February 8, 2020 Barbara Lynn, born Mary Barbara Kopfle on September 17, 1945 passed peacefully on February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by brothers, David Kopfle and Edward "Cap" Kopfle; parents, Robert and Marthetta Kopfle; and grandson, Joseph Rudder. She is survived by daughters, Pam (Dan) Hopkins, Laura Lynn (Steve Frye), and Robin (Reuben) Adkins; dear friend, Doris Dehghan; siblings, Michael Kopfle, Vesta Novak and Marian Perkins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will receive Friends Saturday, February 15, 2-4pm at Flatland Church 17515 Pacific St. Memorials to NAMI.org

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.