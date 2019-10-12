Lux, Dean T.

Lux, Dean T. April 20, 1934 - October 9, 2019 Dean T. Lux, age 85, of North Bend, NE, died at his home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Dean was born April 20, 1934 in North Bend to Paul M. and Maude L. (Sumner) Lux. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Tuesday, October 15, 2019, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. VISITATION: Monday, from 3-7pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, all at the Church. Visitation continues Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 | 402-652-8159

