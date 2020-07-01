Lutzow, Linda J.

Lutzow, Linda J. May 7, 1954 - June 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her father, William Curtis; and brother, David Curtis. Survived by mother, Dorothy Curtis; daughters, Jennifer (William) Prater, and Traci (Chris) Lutzow; siblings, James (Tammy) Curtis, and Sandra (Dennis) Dace; grandchildren, Victoria, Mike, Kristin, John, Kelli, and Cadie; great-grandchildren, Alara, Annabella, Jeremy, Kieran and Zaylee; nieces; nephews; family and friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, July 5, from 3-5pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

