Lutton, Susan "Sue" (Duranski) Age 65 - May 21, 2020 Ashland, NE. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday. Sue grew up in Columbus, NE the youngest of 5 siblings. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Degree in Microbiology. Sue married David Lutton on August 2, 1980. Sue and Dave moved to Ashland in 1982 where they raised 3 daughters. Sue loved spending time with her family and friends, her flowers, traveling around the world and giving back to others. Sue is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Liz (Matt) Flynn, and Sara (Michael) Wurst; son-in-law, Father Tony Bedient; granddaughters, Ainsley, Macy, and Jessie; sister, Pat Helms; brother, Gary (Jane) Duranski, sister-in-law, Susan (Ray) Rodgers; brother-in-law, Richard Lutton; mother-in-law, Peg Lutton; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter, Jessica Bedient; brother, Bob Duranski; sister, Carol Kennell; brother-in-law, Chuck Helms; father and mother, Leo and Laverna Duranski; and father-in-law, Dee Lutton. Private Family Services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: In HIS Name Foundation, or the Ashland Area Foundation in care of the family. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

