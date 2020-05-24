Luther, Janet P.

Luther, Janet P. October 29, 1933 - May 18, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary (Coulthard) Peterson; her sister; her brothers and their wives; and her husband, Jack J Luther. She is survived by her children: Joe Simpson, Sandy Simpson (Dwight Peterson), and Steve Simpson (Maureen); Jack's daughters: Kim Henderson (Keith), Marie Pokorny, and Julie Luther; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. A Visitation will be planned for a later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

