Lustgraaf, Raymond T. July 29, 1933 - October 17, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Ray worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years retiring in 1992. Preceded by parents, Ferdinand and Genevieve (Shotwell) Lustgraaf; wife of 59 years, Dolores Lustgraaf, in 2011; son-in-law, John Girmus; brother, Paul Lustgraaf; sisters, Elaine, Joanne, Regina and Mary Lou. Survived by his children, Kay Girmus, Michael Lustgraaf, Tim (Lisa) Lustgraaf, Sheila (Zafer) Bulduk all of Council Bluffs; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Kenneth Lustgraaf of Shreveport, LA; Phil (Janice) Lustgraaf, Norma Miller, all of Crescent, IA; Larry Lustgraaf, Sharon Gray, both of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Monday, 6pm, followed by visitation with the family until 8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Tuesday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.