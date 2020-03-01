Lustgraaf, Larry P. "LPL"

Lustgraaf, Larry P. "LPL" May 14, 1939 - February 29, 2020 Age 80 years of Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away in Council Bluffs. Larry was born in Neola, IA to the late Ferdinand and Genevieve (Shotwell) Lustgraaf. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and worked for K.C. Peterson Construction before establishing LPL's Restaurant and Bar in 1993. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Elaine, Joanne, Regina Cooter, Mary Lou Wrinkle, Raymond and Paul Lustgraaf. Larry is survived by his children, Tom and wife DaNah Lustgraaf of Council Bluffs, Lori Lustgraaf, Walt Lustgraaf both of Papillion NE, and Julie Aken and husband Alan of Chandler, AZ; 4 grandchildren, Kyla, Emily, Luke and Olivia; sisters, Sharon Gray of Council Bluffs, and Norma Miller; brothers, Phil and wife Janis Lustgraaf all of Crescent IA, and Kenny Lustgraaf of Shreveport, LA; many many nieces, nephews, and friends. VISITATION: Friday, March 6th, 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7th, at 10am, all at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola, IA. Luncheon and fellowship at 1pm at LPL's in Council Bluffs. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

