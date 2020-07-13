Luscher, Blanche A.

Luscher, Blanche A. Age 96 Omaha, formerly of Schuyler, NE. Passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Remington Heights in Omaha. Blanche Luscher was born on September 12, 1923 on the family farm north of Richland, NE to Joseph and Emily (Abraham) Sindelar. She attended District 6 and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1941. On May 10, 1947 Blanche married Leonard "Bud" Luscher in Hiawatha, KS. Leonard passed away on January 30, 1991. Blanche later met Arnold "Arnie" Pedersen and the couple was later married on April 4, 1992, in Omaha. Throughout her life, she worked in Omaha for Webber Motors, Jewel Tea, and Four Seasons Heating and Air. From a very young age, Blanche loved to dance and spent her entire life dancing as a hobby. After the passing of her first husband, Bud, she attended three to four dances a week and eventually met her second husband, Arnie, at a dance. Blanche remained an avid dancer well into her 90's until she was no longer able. She loved to garden and would plant many types of vegetables and flowers. Blanche was known for her amazing kolaches and poppy seed bread, many friends and neighbors always eagerly awaited her Christmas "goodie basket" that included her expertly prepared baked goods and candies. Blanche had a love for Polka music and listened to it often. As a little girl, her father played in a Polka band and Blanche often attended many of their shows and dances. Blanche is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Leonard Luscher in 1991; and second husband Arnie Pedersen in 1992; sister Emma Hake; and brothers, Joe Jr., Longin, and James Sindelar. Memorials can be directed towards the Schuyler Community Garden. FUNERAL SERVICE will be Wednesday, July 15, at 10:30am at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel, with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. VISITATION will be from 9:30-10:30am prior to Service at South Chapel. Current COVID-19 measures will be in place. Interment will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME Schuyler, NE 402-352-3860 | www.svobodafuneralhome.net

