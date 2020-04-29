Lurkowski, Shirley "Elaine"

Lurkowski, Shirley "Elaine" May 7, 1934 - April 24, 2020 Elaine (Nickels) Lurkowski of Papillion (formerly of Murray) passed away at her home on April 24, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on May 7, 1934 in Omaha to Bud and Blanche (Scotten) Nickels. She graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1951 and attended the University of Omaha. On June 5, 1953 she married John Lurkowski at Offutt Air Force Base. They raised their three daughters in rural Murray. In her early career, Elaine was a teacher in rural Cass County schools. She began work for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in the Plattsmouth office in 1975 and retired as supervisor in 1998. She was an accomplished cake decorator, making many wedding cakes over the years, along with teaching cake decorating classes in her home. She served as leader for her daughters' Campfire and 4-H groups and was an excellent seamstress and avid crafter. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband John in 1994; and daughter, Monica Moyer, in 1998. She is survived by daughters, Julie (Chuck) Simon of Omaha and Karen (Patrick) Weber of Keller, TX; along with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private burial at Lewiston Cemetery in Murray with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials to Endless Journey Hospice Care, Inc., 10909 Mill Valley Road Suite 205, Omaha, NE 68154 or www.endlessjourneyhospice.com. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Lurkowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.