Lupomech, Mary Catherine "Cathy" July 7, 1957 - October 21, 2019 Of La Vista, formerly of North Platte. ROSARY SERVICE: 7pm Thursday and MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10am Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in North Platte. Please wear your Husker apparel for the Mass. Inurnment: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund. ODEAN COLONIAL CHAPEL 302 South Sycamore, North Platte NE 69101 | (308) 532-1450

