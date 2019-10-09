Lundy, Frances Ann Kientzle (Ward) March 7, 1926 - October 6, 2019 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by son, John Ward Jr.; parents; sister, Elizabeth Schaefer. Survived by children: Mary Kathleen Ward, James Francis Lundy (Nancy), Daniel Mark Ward (Gloria), Thomas Joseph Ward (Mary Frances), Frances Ann Buck (Bruce), Michael Peter Ward (Cathy Lynne), Patrick Martin Ward (Cathy), William Gerald Ward (Karen Lynn), Teresa Maureen Wheeler (Michael), and Julie Rose Waymire (Rick); 51 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Kientzle; family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Standing Stone Bible Church, 321 S Highway 6, Gretna. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 1:30pm, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Standing Stone Bible Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

