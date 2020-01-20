Lundahl, Dr. Vera, Ph.D. Born: February 29, 1928, Sacramento, CA. Died: October 31, 2019, El Cerrito, CA. Vera L. (Duerschner) Lundahl was an American dancer and choreographer. She was a professor for many years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she taught dance; dance for physical education and exercise kinesiology. Dr. Vera L. Lundahl, Ph.D. earned her B.S. Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1950, her M.S. from the University of Illinois in 1954, and her Ph.D. from Texas Woman's University in 1983. Lundahl taught Physical Education for Women at the Municipal University of Omaha from 1950 through 1954, before moving to Wayne State University as an Assistant Professor of Physical Education. Professor Lundahl returned to OU/UNO in 1965 for the remainder of her career, until her retirement in 1994. As head of the dance program at UNO, she was a pioneer of Modern Dance in Omaha with productions by the UNO dance group Orchesis. Under her direction the name was changed in 1973 to The Moving Company. She did extensive research on choreographers including Alwin Nikolais and Martha Graham. Her publications include: "Physical fitness today: A personal workbook," a textbook for classes on physical fitness, published by Kendall/Hunt in 1989; and "Compositional form in modern dance and modern art," her Ph.D. thesis for a degree at Texas Woman's University, 1983, and a popular exercise video "Sensible Workout for EVERY Body". She often travelled to Provincetown, MA in the summers where she loved to watch the sunsets over the ocean. In her later years she spent afternoons making art and dancing with her granddaughter Katherine. She was preceded by her three siblings, Arthur, Rose and Laura. She is survived by her three sons, Tom, Gregg and Paul; her daughters-in-law, Joan Field, Claire Scesney and Julie Queen; and her granddaughter, Katherine Lundahl. Her CELEBRATION of LIFE event will take place on Memorial Weekend, 2020.
