Lund, Georgea E. October 19, 1925 - December 12, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John; son, Gene. Survived by children: Pat (Karen) Lund, Mary Hazlehurst, Carol Lund, John (Cynthia) Lund, III; brother, Duane Patterson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Wednesday, December. 18, 2019 at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, LaVista, NE. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

