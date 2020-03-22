Lukowski, John M. September 28, 1944 - March 20, 2020 John was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Theresa Lukowski; and sister Patricia Hurley. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rose M. Lukowski; children, John M., Matthew R., and Sara A. Lukowski; and 7 grandchildren. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date with Inurnment at St. John's Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

