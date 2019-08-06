Luedtke, Barbara April 10, 1918 - August 2, 2019 Barbara Luedtke, age 101, of Omaha, NE, passed away on August 2, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center. Barbara Luedtke was born in Sargent, NE, to Lue Frank Brim and Mary (Klanecky) Brim on April 10,1918. She went to school in Sargent and graduated in 1936. She married Alvin Elmer Luedtke on July 19, 1937. They raised three children, Alvin Walter, Bonnie Mae and Leo Lue. They farmed at Comstock and Redbird, NE, and moved to Omaha in 1952. She trained to be a beautician and eventually owned Bob'ette Salon in Benson until her retirement in the 1990's. She spent most of her remaining life on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her free time, she loved quilting, cooking, and watching sports and politics on television. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Agnes, Josephine and Mary; her brother, Louis; her husband, Elmer; her son, Alvin; grandparents, Vaclav F. Klanecky and Barbara Josephine (Wachal) Klanecky of Czechoslovakia. Barbara is survived by (Carol) Luedtke, Bonnie (Jerry) Siders, Leo (Jean) Luedtke; grandchildren: Tim (Diane) Luedtke, Jeff Luedtke, Colonel Christopher (Heidi) Luedtke, Jenny (William) Hoellen, Julie (Shane) Nielson, Rick Siders, Douglas Siders, Kristina (Kyle) Koenig, Terry (Jenny) Luedtke, Tami Luedkte, Tina (Brad) Kutulas; 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 7, 5-8pm, with the Rosary beginning at 7pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, August 8, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo St., Omaha, NE. Interment following the Funeral Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Barbara Luedtke for the family to designate later. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.