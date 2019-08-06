Luedtke, Barbara

Luedtke, Barbara April 10, 1918 - August 2, 2019 Barbara Luedtke, age 101, of Omaha, NE, passed away on August 2, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center. Barbara Luedtke was born in Sargent, NE, to Lue Frank Brim and Mary (Klanecky) Brim on April 10,1918. She went to school in Sargent and graduated in 1936. She married Alvin Elmer Luedtke on July 19, 1937. They raised three children, Alvin Walter, Bonnie Mae and Leo Lue. They farmed at Comstock and Redbird, NE, and moved to Omaha in 1952. She trained to be a beautician and eventually owned Bob'ette Salon in Benson until her retirement in the 1990's. She spent most of her remaining life on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her free time, she loved quilting, cooking, and watching sports and politics on television. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Agnes, Josephine and Mary; her brother, Louis; her husband, Elmer; her son, Alvin; grandparents, Vaclav F. Klanecky and Barbara Josephine (Wachal) Klanecky of Czechoslovakia. Barbara is survived by (Carol) Luedtke, Bonnie (Jerry) Siders, Leo (Jean) Luedtke; grandchildren: Tim (Diane) Luedtke, Jeff Luedtke, Colonel Christopher (Heidi) Luedtke, Jenny (William) Hoellen, Julie (Shane) Nielson, Rick Siders, Douglas Siders, Kristina (Kyle) Koenig, Terry (Jenny) Luedtke, Tami Luedkte, Tina (Brad) Kutulas; 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 7, 5-8pm, with the Rosary beginning at 7pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, August 8, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo St., Omaha, NE. Interment following the Funeral Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Barbara Luedtke for the family to designate later. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

