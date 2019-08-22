Luedtke, Albert E. Age 94 Of Wahoo. Served in the United States Coast Guard from 1942-1944. He was preceded in death by Melva; wife, Dee; sister Donna; daughter-in-law Paula; great-grandson, Justin. Albert is survived by his sons and their families: Albert L (JoAnn); John; Jerry (Lynn); Gary (Kathi); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken and Ron; family friend, Mo. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com

