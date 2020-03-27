Luedders, Alvin Martin November 30, 1926 - March 24, 2020 Alvin grew up in Ludell, KS and served in the United States Army during World War II. On May 26, 1949 Alvin was united in marriage to Cordelia Gamblin also from Ludell. After beginning their family in Ludell, they moved to McCook, NE for several years where Alvin began his truck driving career. Over the years, Alvin's truck driving location changed to Hastings, NE and Wray, CO before finally moving to Omaha, NE. Through the years Alvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing cards with friends. Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Cordelia; parents, Fred and Sadie (Saathoff) Luedders; sisters, Ruth, Mildred, Thelma and Anita; and brothers, Lawrence, Frederick and Erwin. Survivors include brother, Lonnie of Richardson, TX; daughter, Carol Luedders of Omaha; sons, Stephen and his wife Mary of Denver, CO; Robert and his wife Dee Dee of Yantis, TX; and Gary and his wife Debra of Omaha; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Gathering of family and friends Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 9-11am at Bethany Funeral Home with a Graveside Service at 11:45am at Evergreen Memorial Park. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
11:45AM
2300 S 78th St
Omaha, NE 68124
