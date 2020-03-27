Luedders, Alvin Martin

Luedders, Alvin Martin November 30, 1926 - March 24, 2020 Alvin grew up in Ludell, KS and served in the United States Army during World War II. On May 26, 1949 Alvin was united in marriage to Cordelia Gamblin also from Ludell. After beginning their family in Ludell, they moved to McCook, NE for several years where Alvin began his truck driving career. Over the years, Alvin's truck driving location changed to Hastings, NE and Wray, CO before finally moving to Omaha, NE. Through the years Alvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing cards with friends. Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Cordelia; parents, Fred and Sadie (Saathoff) Luedders; sisters, Ruth, Mildred, Thelma and Anita; and brothers, Lawrence, Frederick and Erwin. Survivors include brother, Lonnie of Richardson, TX; daughter, Carol Luedders of Omaha; sons, Stephen and his wife Mary of Denver, CO; Robert and his wife Dee Dee of Yantis, TX; and Gary and his wife Debra of Omaha; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Gathering of family and friends Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 9-11am at Bethany Funeral Home with a Graveside Service at 11:45am at Evergreen Memorial Park. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Alvin Luedders, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 28
Visitation
Saturday, March 28, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 28
Graveside
Saturday, March 28, 2020
11:45AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
2300 S 78th St
Omaha, NE 68124
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.