Luebbert, Joyce M. December 19, 1956 - June 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Oliva and Leo Luebbert; and brother-in-law, Raymond Kosmicki. Survived by sisters: Kathleen Kosmicki, Mary Luebbert and Doris Luebbert; and brothers, Ralph Luebbert (Sara) and LeRoy Luebbert. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 1st from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 2nd, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, July 2nd, 2pm, St. Michael Cemetery West Point, NE. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

