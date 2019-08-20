Ludwick, Thomas L.

Ludwick, Thomas L. February 14, 1946 - August 15, 2019 Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, from 6-8pm, West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 22, 9am, Emmaus Bible Church, 4501 S. 23rd St, Omaha, NE 68107. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Thursday, August 22, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

