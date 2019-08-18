Ludwick, Thomas L. February 14, 1946 - August 15, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Tom Ludwick. Survived by mother, Lois Jensen Sisson; wife, Cynthia Ludwick; six children and their spouses: Todd Ludwick (Julie), Christina Haug (Todd), Michelle Norman, Michael Ludwick (Kaylee), Heather Gorsett (Luke), and Ashley Cihacek (Aaron); 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Teri Steinmetz (Mark) and Tanna Wirtz; brother, Tim Clark (Leslie); uncles and aunts; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Tom served in the United States Army as a specialist from 1964-1967. A Vietnam Veteran, he served as a crew chief on the OV-1 Mohawk at the Hanau Army Air Field in Langendiebach, Germany. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21st from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 22nd at 9am at Emmaus Bible Church, 4501 S. 23rd St, Omaha, NE 68107. Graveside service with military honors: Thursday, August 22nd at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138. Memorials are suggested to Emmaus Bible Church HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

