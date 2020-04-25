Ludwick, Robert L. January 24, 1955 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Ludwick and Rodney Ludwick. Survived by son, Richard Ludwick; grandchildren, Gracie and Lukas Ludwick; many family and friends. Celebration of life at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

