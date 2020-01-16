Ludwick, Maurice A. "Mory" September 12, 1955 - January 12, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Delores J. Ludwick. Survived by wife, Lori Ludwick; children: Richard (Suzy), Jason (Kat), Adam (Heidi), Andrew and Noah; 13 grandchildren; father, Maurice M. Ludwick; sister, Diane Saigh; brothers, Dale Ludwick (Sue) and Tony Ludwick (Beckie.) Family will receive friends Friday, January 17th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 18th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Ludwick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.