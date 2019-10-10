Ludlow, Robert L.

Ludlow, Robert L. Age 73 - October 8, 2019 Preceded in death by his father, Roland Day; mother, Margaret Ludlow; stepfather, Jess Ludlow; brother, John Ludlow; sister, Marian Cepuran; nephew and niece, Johnny and Julie Ludlow. Survived by his wife, June; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Chandra; son, Joel; grandson, Jensen; sister, Vicki (Dewey) Price; brother-in-law, Jeff Cepuran; many nieces and nephews and their families, and all of June's extended family. Family Gathering at a later date. In Bob's memory, please extend a hand of kindness to everyone you meet. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

