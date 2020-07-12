Luckey, Eleanor A.

Luckey, Eleanor A. Age 86 - July 6, 2020 Survived by sons: Gerald Bishop of Columbus OH, and Darnell (Tina) Bishop; daughter: Tracy Luckey of Omaha; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives. VISITATION: 2-6pm Monday at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, Bethel Baptist Church, 5318 S 30th St. INTERMENT: Graceland Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St.- 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

