Lucas, Norvel "Luke" April 12, 1926 - January 9, 2020 Of Omaha, NE, formerly of DeSoto, MO. Proud World War II Veteran, a paratrooper who served in the 17th Airborne Division, 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment earning two Bronze Stars and several Purple Hearts. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruby E. Lucas and parents, John G. and Hulda (Simon) Lucas; and two sisters, Beulah Alexander and Dorothy Braun. He will be dearly missed. Survived by sons, Warren Lucas, Lincoln, NE and Scott Lucas, Steelville, MO; daughter-in-law, Mary Lucas, Omaha, NE and granddaughters, Cara (Justin) Richt of Lincoln, NE, and Erin Lucas (Aaron McKenzie); great grandson, Ethan Lucas, all of Omaha, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 20844 Bonanza Boulevard, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Interment Hematite Methodist Cemetery, Hematite, MO at a later date. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project.

