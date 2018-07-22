Lucas, John Joseph, Sr. Aug 23, 1940 - Jul 20, 2018 Preceded in death by son, John J. Lucas, Jr. Survived by wife, Claudia Jean Lucas; son, Steven Lucas (Donna); daughter, Gina Gardner (Sean); six grandchildren. SERVICES on Wednesday, July 25th at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Stephen Center or Siena/Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

