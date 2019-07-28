Lucas, Bernita Anne Joyce Bernita Anne Joyce Lucas, 91, peacefully entered eternal life on July 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth, her parents, Albert and Margaret Joyce, and her sisters, Catherine Joyce Rerucha and Mary Clare Joyce Kosch. She is survived by her nieces, Mary (Charles) Hopkins and Caroline Rerucha, her nephews, John Kosch (Veronica) and Victor Rerucha, her grandniece, Madeleine Hopkins, and her grandnephews, Nicholas Hopkins, Max Kosch, Jack Kosch, Gavin Kosch, Christian Rerucha, and Charles Rerucha. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Bernita attended Saint Cecilia Cathedral School and Duchesne Academy. She received her Ph.D. in Business Administration from Santa Clara University. She served with the Religious of the Sacred Heart and worked in the Federal civil service. While at the Department of the Interior, she worked extensively with members of the Pine Ridge, Rosebud, and Crow Creek Sioux Reservations in South Dakota. She was an adopted member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The ROSARY will be said at 10:45am on Tuesday, July 30 at St. Cecilia's Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska, and the MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be celebrated there at 11:15am. The interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Bernita Joyce Lucas' name to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, S.D. 57770 JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
