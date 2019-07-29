Lucas, Bernita Anne Joyce The ROSARY will be Said at 10:45am on Tuesday, July 30, at St. Cecilia's Cathedral in Omaha, and the MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Celebrated there at 11:15am. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha following Mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Bernita Joyce Lucas' name to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, S.D. 57770. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

