Luby, Thomas E.

Luby, Thomas E. August 28, 1941 - August 7, 2019 Thomas E. Luby passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 7th. Tom was born to Roger E and Marie (Theros) Luby on Aug. 28, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Elaine. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; daughter, Christine Luby Brown; sons, Steven and Jeffrey (Faith) Luby; grandchildren: Rayann and Wesley Brown, Seth, Samuel, Sophia, Aiden, James, Mary and Jude Luby, and Julia and Thomas Luby; sisters: Delores (Ken) Miller, Patricia Pawol, and Connie Luby; and many beloved nieces, nephews, loving extended family and friends. The Family will receive friends on Monday, August 12th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 13th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Holy Name School, Christ the King Education Trust, or charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.