Lozier, Susan J. February 1, 1954 - February 27, 2020 Survived by spouse, Ian MacLeod; mother, Marilyn Beig; father and step-mother, Alan and Dianne Lozier; brother and sister-in-law, George and Sandy Lozier; sister, Deborah Young; mother-in-law, Emily Alford; and sister-in-law, Pamela Jones. Preceded in death by grandparents, Helen and George Winterson, and Emma and Gordon Lozier; and stepfather, Carl Beig. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday 3pm, West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA, or Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

