Loy, Kathryn Age 90 - May 5, 2020 Preceded by her husband, John Pat Loy. Survived by children: Patricia and John Hein of Dunlap, David Loy and Mary Lou Smith of Charter Oak, Michael Loy of Woodbine; granddaughter: Brittany and Alex Vondrak of Hinton, IA; sisters-in-law: Rosalie Stormberg and Shirley Loy, both of Omaha. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Saturday, May 9th, St. Patrick Catholic Church Dunlap, IA. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Dunlap, Iowa | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

