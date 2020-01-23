Lower, Dorothy I.

Lower, Dorothy I. September 30, 1927 - January 9, 2020 Preceded in death by both husbands and her beloved sister, Joyce. Survived by children, Nancy Anderson and Chuck Anderson (Stacey); two grandsons; brother, Wyatt Lee Schneider (Sandra) and family, and brother-in-law, Ross Hecht and family. Family will receive friends Saturday, January 25th from 10am to 11am, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:00am, all at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3pm, Greenwood Cemetery, York, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.E.O. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

