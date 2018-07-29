Lowe, Dick Feb 18, 1936 - Jul 27, 2018 Age 82. Oakland, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 31, 10:30am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, from 9:30-10:30am, prior to Service also at the Church. Burial at a later date in Herman Cemetery, Herman, NE. MEMORIALS to: First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland; Oakland Golf Club; or Fire and Rescue of your choice. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE 402-685-5673 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

