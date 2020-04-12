Loveless, LT Craig A. April 12, 1965 - March 27, 2020 Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Craig A. Loveless was born on April 12, 1965, to Clyde Loveless Sr. and Ethel Smock Loveless in Omaha, and died on March 27, 2020 at the home of his fiancee. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Loveless Sr.; mother, Ethel Smock Loveless; brother, Clyde Loveless Jr.; and sister, Cheryl Loveless Garman. He is survived by his fiancee, Diane McLain; daughter, Kayleen Loveless Amend (Scott); son, Cameron Loveless (Rebecca); son, Callen Loveless (Amanda); grandson, Ryker Amend; granddaughter, Avril Amend; and sister, Cindy Loveless. Craig was a 1983 Omaha North High graduate where he participated in Army JROTC, Ranger, Rifle, and Drill Teams. Craig joined the Nebraska State Patrol (Camp 33) in 1987. He started his career in the Omaha Patrol Division before transferring to Investigative Services in 1992. In 1996, he transferred to the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. In 2005, he was promoted to Sergeant at the Training Academy in G.I. and served as an instructor for nine years. He trained and influenced the lives of hundreds of troopers and Jr. Law Cadets. He was instrumental in the Active Shooter and CCW programs. Craig served in SWAT from 1990-2014 and was the Special Operations Coordinator during his time stationed in G.I. In 2014, he was promoted to Lieutenant for the Omaha Patrol Division, where he served for the rest of his career. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 13, at 1 pm at Lifegate Church-West Dodge Campus, 15555 W Dodge Rd., with Dr. Deb Hoffman officiating. INTERMENT in Westlawn-Hillcrest, 5701 Center St, Omaha. Memorial Contributions to: State Troopers Association of Nebraska, 8540 Executive Woods Dr. Suite 500 Office 502, Lincoln, NE 68512; or NSP Foundation, PO Box 21861, Lincoln, NE 68542. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

