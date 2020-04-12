Loveless, LT Craig A. April 12, 1965 - March 27, 2020 Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Craig A. Loveless was born on April 12, 1965, to Clyde Loveless Sr. and Ethel Smock Loveless in Omaha, and died on March 27, 2020 at the home of his fiancee. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Loveless Sr.; mother, Ethel Smock Loveless; brother, Clyde Loveless Jr.; and sister, Cheryl Loveless Garman. He is survived by his fiancee, Diane McLain; daughter, Kayleen Loveless Amend (Scott); son, Cameron Loveless (Rebecca); son, Callen Loveless (Amanda); grandson, Ryker Amend; granddaughter, Avril Amend; and sister, Cindy Loveless. Craig was a 1983 Omaha North High graduate where he participated in Army JROTC, Ranger, Rifle, and Drill Teams. Craig joined the Nebraska State Patrol (Camp 33) in 1987. He started his career in the Omaha Patrol Division before transferring to Investigative Services in 1992. In 1996, he transferred to the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. In 2005, he was promoted to Sergeant at the Training Academy in G.I. and served as an instructor for nine years. He trained and influenced the lives of hundreds of troopers and Jr. Law Cadets. He was instrumental in the Active Shooter and CCW programs. Craig served in SWAT from 1990-2014 and was the Special Operations Coordinator during his time stationed in G.I. In 2014, he was promoted to Lieutenant for the Omaha Patrol Division, where he served for the rest of his career. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 13, at 1 pm at Lifegate Church-West Dodge Campus, 15555 W Dodge Rd., with Dr. Deb Hoffman officiating. INTERMENT in Westlawn-Hillcrest, 5701 Center St, Omaha. Memorial Contributions to: State Troopers Association of Nebraska, 8540 Executive Woods Dr. Suite 500 Office 502, Lincoln, NE 68512; or NSP Foundation, PO Box 21861, Lincoln, NE 68542. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.