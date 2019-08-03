Love, Karen R.

Love, Karen R. February 22, 1968 - July 29, 2019 Survived by daughters, Brittanie Love and Skye Love; sons, Deone Love and Devin Love; mother, Suzanne Wagner; brothers, Kenneth Reed and Kevin Reed; sisters, Sharon Reed and Susan Rose. Interment: Monday, August 5th at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post #1. Interment followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm at First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92 in Council Bluffs. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.