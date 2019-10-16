Love, Elton "L.T." August 19, 1937 - October 8, 2019 Prince George, VA. Preceded in death by wife Mildred. Survived by children, Valerie Rodall (Willie), Tara Love, Anthony Love (Kendra), Jerry Coleman, and Armani McBride; and a host of family and friends. VISITATION: Friday from 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday at 9am at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: Mount Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

