Love, Don C. "Dude" March 29, 1935 - September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, John and Meryl; son, Keith. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley; daughters, Vicki (Marc) Courreges and Cheryl (Logan) Jones; son, Don; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 10:30am, at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue, NE 68123. Private family interment in Omaha National Cemetery prior to the service. VISITATION with the family Tuesday, 5-7pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

