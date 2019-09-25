Love, Don C. "Dude"

Love, Don C. "Dude" March 29, 1935 - September 20, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 10:30am, at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue, NE 68123. Private family interment in Omaha National Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

