Lounsberry, Emery Robert MMCM/SS Ret. September 3, 1946 - March 10, 2020 age 73 of Blair. Memorial gathering: Sunday, 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

