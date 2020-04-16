Louis, Brandon Age 50 years of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by mother Marlene Louis of Elkhorn; siblings Nels and Lisa Johnson of Gretna, NE, Lori and Roger Folkers of Osmond, NE, Shawn Louis of Columbus and Jennifer Geislar of Elkhorn; many nieces and nephews. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Make-A-Wish. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

