Lostroh, Victoria Ann (Smith) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 69. Vicky was born July 23, 1950 in Omaha, Nebraska, to the Honorable Judge Robert Lee and Beth Eileen (Haney) Smith. Vicky was raised in Omaha and Lincoln, graduating in 1968 from Lincoln's Southeast High School. She worked at Lincoln General Hospital for several years before moving to Westminster, CO, where she worked at Rose Medical Center in Denver. She enjoyed baking cookies and other desserts when she could. Every Christmas while living in Colorado, she made pans of homemade fudge and handed out plates of fudge to her neighbors. She later returned to Omaha and enjoyed visiting with her friends and the staff at Southview Heights, where she lived for 18 years. Vicky was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family. One of her favorite things was visiting her sister's home each Sunday to spend time with her sisters, brother, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and her sons, when visiting from Colorado. Vicky will always be remembered as a kind, caring and loving person with a big heart. She will be missed dearly and will forever remain in the hearts of her family and those who knew her. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents the Honorable Judge Robert Lee and Beth Eileen Smith and is survived by her sons Christopher (Maria Angela) Lostroh of Aurora, CO, and Robert (Melanie) Lostroh of Broomfield, CO; her brother Craig Smith of La Vista, NE; her sisters Calvert (John) MacKnight of Papillion, NE, and Dr. Carey (Dr. Steven) Ryan of La Vista, NE; and her grandchildren Logan, Benjamin, and Liam Lostroh. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1pm, at the Springfield Cemetery, Springfield, NE. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. https://nufoundation.org/fund/01074850/

