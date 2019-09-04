Loshek, Lorraine W. February 10, 1928 - September 1, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Richard Loshek; daughter, Linda Briggs; parents, Fay and Bessie Walker. Survived by daughter, Diane (John) Kuehl; son-in-law, Duane Briggs; grandchildren, Julie Ricks, Chris Briggs and Lori (Travis) Butcher; great-grandchildren, Darby and Hudson Ricks, and Alexis and Austin Butcher. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 10:30am, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo St. Family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

