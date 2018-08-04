Lorsch, LeRoy A. Jan 3, 1943 - Aug 1, 2018 Age 75, of Kennard, NE. Passed away August 1, 2018 at UNMC surrounded by his family. Survived by son, Gene (Vicky) Lorsch of Omaha; daughter, Tracy Bingham (Don Adams) of Blair; son, Brandon (Jill) Lorsch of Kennard; daughter, Dana Lorsch of Fremont; stepdaughter, Tammy Kelly; stepson, Randy Frye; stepson, Ronnie (Tabitha) Frye; stepdaughter, Peggy (Chris) Snurr; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold (Marietta) Lorsch of Omaha; and sister, Lila Dillenburg of Blair. FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, 10:30am, at Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard. Burial will follow services in the Kennard Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008

