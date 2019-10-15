Loring, William B. "Bruce" William B. Loring Jr, "Bruce" born in Omaha on July 14, 1941, died in Philmont, NY on October 2, 2019. Bruce loved Columbia County, NY his home for over 40 years. Bruce was predeceased by his father, William B. Loring Sr; mother, Harriet Beaton Loring; stepmother, Mercedes C. Loring; uncle, Danforth Loring; and his sister, Anne Caldwell Loring, all of Omaha. He is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Dufford and Mary C. Loring; and his beloved Aunt Mary, Mrs. Danforth Loring. A graduate of Omaha Benson High School, he was an accomplished salesman. Employers and customers valued and enjoyed him, from Omaha's Zales Jewelers in the 1960s to New York's The Columbia Paper and Beacon Payments. Bruce will be fondly remembered by his lifelong friends and family.

