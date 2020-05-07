Loring, Mary (Dana) October 20, 1921 - May 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Danforth Loring. Survived by son, Danforth D. (Alison) Loring; daughter, Trina (Loring) Sanabria; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held at a later date. Memorials to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, or Masonic Eastern Star for Children, Fremont, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

