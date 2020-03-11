Lorimor, Ethel E. September 9, 1935 - March 8, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ella Axelson; husband, Perry L. Lorimor; daughter-inlaw, Barb Lorimor. Survived by her children, Mike Lorimor and Mary Lorimor; grandson, Tim Mayer. For more information and to leave memories, please visit www.bethanyfuneralhome.com. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100

